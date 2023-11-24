Based on secret inputs, Cachar police carried out an anti-narcotics operation in Silchar and held one person with 50,000 YABA tablets, which were being transported from a neighbouring State.

On the otherhand, Special Task Force, Assam conducted an operation and recovered 29,000 tablets at Katahbari in Guwahati.

Two peddlers were arrested in the incident.

Earlier on November 22, the Balajan unit under Dhubri Police, led by Sub-Inspector Purushottam Singh, successfully intercepted a vehicle in Balajan area under Dhubri district as part of a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking on November 21 and seized huge quantities of contraband drugs.



Also Read: Assam: Eight boxes of heroin seized in Dhubri, three drug peddlers arrested

In response to a tip, the Balajan police unit carried out a Naka checking on Tuesday night in the Baushmari area of Balajan under Dhubri police. They tracked down one vehicle and found two men and a woman inside, along with a significant amount of drugs in their possession.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Biswajit Ali, Harshjit Sheikh and Asma Khatun hailing from Bidyapur village of Bongaigaon district. The seized items included a cache of 100 grams of heroin in 8 soap boxes along with a vehicle bearing registration AS-26F-6664.