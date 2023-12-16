Police seized a total of 61 cattle near Guwahati which were being smuggled in two trucks. The police seized the trucks carrying the cattle at the Jorabat link road near Guwahati, from where as per sources, the cattle were being smuggled to neighbouring Meghalaya.

An EPGD team from the Jorabat police outpost of the Basistha police station intercepted the two trucks and seized the cattle obard them, which amounted to a total of 61 live cattle. A total of five persons were arrested by the police who were on the two trucks.

The arrested persons have been taken into custody and legal action has been initiated.