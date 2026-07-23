Assam Police seize 6.3 kg suspected cannabis in Boko, Meghalaya man arrested

Assam Police seized 6.300 kg (gross weight) of suspected cannabis and arrested one person during an anti-narcotics operation carried out by Hahim Outpost under Boko Police Station in Kamrup district on July 22.

The operation was conducted at around 11:30 am at Haldhipara village following specific source-based information. The police team was led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Atul Deka, In-Charge of Hahim Outpost, along with Sub-Inspector Bijoy Nath of Boko Police Station and other personnel.

The accused has been identified as Mitinson Marak (27), son of Milikson Sangma and a resident of Warigrow under Athiabari Police Station in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district.

During the raid, police recovered 6.300 kg (gross weight) of suspected ganja from the possession of the accused. A motorcycle bearing registration number AS-16-K-4694, allegedly used to transport the contraband, was also seized.

Police said all necessary legal formalities are being completed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized contraband as well as its intended destination.

Commenting on the operation, the CDSP of Boko-Chaygaon said the police would continue intensifying their drive against drug trafficking and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the illegal trade and transportation of narcotic substances.