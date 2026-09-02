Assam Police seize 66,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 10 crore in Sribhumi, two held

Assam Police have seized nearly 66,000 suspected Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 10 crore during an early-morning operation in Sribhumi district, officials said.

The operation was conducted near the Sribhumi toll gate on Wednesday, where police intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS 01 VC 3157 based on specific inputs. During a search of the vehicle, officers detected a concealed compartment and recovered a large quantity of suspected Yaba tablets from the secret chamber.

Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in transporting the consignment. They have been identified as Suman Uddin, the truck driver, and Taj Uddin, the co-driver.

The arrested duo was taken into custody and is being questioned to ascertain the source of the suspected narcotics and their intended destination. Investigators are also probing possible links between the seized consignment and a wider drug trafficking network operating through the border region.

Following the seizure, Sribhumi Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched a detailed investigation.

Police are examining the movement of the truck and other available evidence to identify additional persons who may be involved in the suspected trafficking operation. The seizure is considered a major recovery in the district's ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illicit drugs through the border region.