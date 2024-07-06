Assam police conducted a raid on the residence of Sadiqul Islam, a suspected drug peddler, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected brown sugar.

The operation, led by officers from OC Chariduar Police Station, uncovered 39 plastic containers holding approximately 65 grams of the substance, along with an additional 7 grams found without packaging.

Law enforcement officials had been monitoring Islam's activities for some time before executing the search warrant.

Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine the source of the drugs and identify potential links to larger distribution networks.