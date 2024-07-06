Assam police seize 72 grams of brown sugar in Chariduar, arrest suspected drug dealer
Assam police seized 72 grams of brown sugar and arrested a suspected drug dealer in Chariduar. The operation was led by officers from OC Chariduar Police Station, who uncovered the drugs at the residence of Sadiqul Islam.
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Assam police seize 72 grams of brown sugar in Chariduar, arrest suspected drug dealer
Assam police conducted a raid on the residence of Sadiqul Islam, a suspected drug peddler, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected brown sugar.
The operation, led by officers from OC Chariduar Police Station, uncovered 39 plastic containers holding approximately 65 grams of the substance, along with an additional 7 grams found without packaging.
Law enforcement officials had been monitoring Islam's activities for some time before executing the search warrant.
Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine the source of the drugs and identify potential links to larger distribution networks.
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