Assam Police seize 74 LPG cylinders in Hajo, one held after late-night raid

A late-night raid by Hajo Police in Assam’s Kamrup district led to the recovery of 74 LPG cylinders allegedly stored illegally, with one person taken into custody during the operation.

Police said the action was carried out after receiving specific information about the unauthorised possession and unsafe storage of domestic gas cylinders in the Hajo area. During the raid, officers recovered cylinders belonging to Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas.

Officials also seized consumer cards linked to different customers, raising suspicion that the cylinders may have been diverted or collected unlawfully. According to police, the accused failed to produce valid documents related to the stock or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding their possession.

Investigators suspect the cylinders were being stored in violation of safety regulations, posing a potential threat to nearby residents. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under relevant provisions linked to illegal possession and unsafe storage of LPG cylinders.

Kamrup Police stated that strict action would continue against activities endangering public safety and involving suspected black-market operations linked to essential commodities.

The seized cylinders have been taken into police custody for further verification, while the investigation is underway to determine whether a larger network is involved.