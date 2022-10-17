Assam Police on October 17 seized 750 grams of heroin hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge.

The seizure was made during a joint operation of Guwahati police and Kamrup Police and three persons have also been apprehended in the connection with the case.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the police department and said, '' In a joint operation, @GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have seized 750 gram Heroin, hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge. The vehicle was on its way to a neighbouring state. Three accused have been apprehended''.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a joint operation, @GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have seized 750 gram Heroin, hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge. The vehicle was on its way to a neighbouring state. Three accused have been apprehended.



Good job @assampolice 👍 pic.twitter.com/e0tNu4Z6R8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2022

In a huge recovery, the Assam Police on October 16 also seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons in this connection.

While on October 15, the police also recovered 384.56 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district border Nagaland.

Based on specific input, the police set up a special Naka at Dillai Tiniali under Dillai police station under Karbi Anglong. Around 10.15 AM an alto vehicle bearing registration No: AS 04 E 0781 which was coming from Dimapur's side was intercepted and the police seized the drugs.

On being thorough search of the vehicle, 30 soap boxes of heroin weighing 384.56 grams, were recovered.