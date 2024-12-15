The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bongaigaon seized approximately 800 kg of cannabis from a train arriving at the station. The large haul of the illegal substance was found onboard the Siyaldah Kanchanjunga Express late last night.

The cannabis was reportedly being transported to the railway station’s Vice President’s office. The GRP conducted the successful operation after receiving intelligence about the consignment.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, and investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals behind the illegal shipment. The police are continuing their efforts to dismantle trafficking networks operating in the region.

Further details regarding the case are awaited as investigations progress.