Assam police seize 86 kg opium, arrest 7 in major drug bust in Kamrup district

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam police arrested seven persons and seized 86 kilograms of opium during a search operation at a residential house in Udiana village of Kamrup district on Sunday, December 14, officials said.



The raid was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, a senior police officer stated. Among those arrested was the owner of the house, who, according to police, had been previously arrested in a similar drug-related case, raising concerns over repeat involvement in narcotics activities.



During the operation, police also recovered ₹25,400 in cash and an electronic weighing machine, indicating that the premises were allegedly being used for storing and distributing contraband.



All seven accused have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer confirmed. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the opium and to identify possible links to larger drug trafficking networks