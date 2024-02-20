The Assam Police, led by the team from OC Bhuragaon PS, made a decisive move on February 19, apprehending Ruhul Amin, a resident of Merbeel Chapori, and seizing approximately 92 kilograms of suspected cannabis (Ganja) along with the transportation boat near Sibbari Ghat. The successful operation was based on reliable intelligence sources, demonstrating the police force's commitment to curbing illegal activities in the region.

The arrest of Ruhul Amin marks another milestone in the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in Assam. Legal action is underway against the accused individual, underlining the state's firm stance against such offenses.

This recent achievement follows closely on the heels of another significant operation conducted by Assam Police on February 16. Acting on specific information, law enforcement officials carried out a search operation in Mirza, Kamrup district, leading to the seizure of five soap boxes containing a total of 70 grams of suspected heroin from an Alto car. The estimated value of the seized heroin is around Rs 1 crore.

During the raid, three individuals—Drona Gogoi, Nayanjyoti Saikia, and Sunil Gogoi—were apprehended in connection with the illegal possession of narcotics. The police have confiscated the contraband items, along with the Alto vehicle, as part of their investigation into the matter.