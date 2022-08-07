Based on specific information, Bajali and Nalbari police conducted a joint operation at Mahtali Gaon under Bhawanipur on Saturday evening.

During the search operation, the police team seized 92.550 kg of Ganja.

According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das (52) of Mahtali Gaon in Bajali.

Earlier on August 2, Karbi Anglong police seized 1 kg of morphine and 2 kg of crystal in Dalai Tiniali and arrested three drug peddlers.

The narcotics were concealed by the smugglers inside the vehicle's (SK 03 P 1143) gearbox. The car also contained 1.383 grams of heroin in addition to morphine and crystal.

The three drug dealers arrested have been identified as Rajesh Lakandri, Kumar Gajimer, and Tangambou Marianmai. All three are from Imphal, Manipur.

The anti-drug operation was led by Bokajan SDPO John Das and assisted by OC Lutfur Rahman of Dilai police station, SI (EB) Dipak Lahon, C20 CRPF camp Bokajan, APRG camp Bokajan, and PS personnel.

The drugs were seized with a market value of more than Rs 10 crore, police sources said.