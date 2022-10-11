Carrying out its relentless crackdown on drug trafficking, the Karimganj Police of Assam and Border Security personnel during a joint operation, seized 9.46 kgs of heroin packed in 764 cases.

The contraband items were hidden in a secret chamber in a truck which was intercepted late night on October 10 in Karimganj district of Assam.

The truck driver who was carrying the contraband items was apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, lauding the efforts of the security personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on Twitter, “In the biggest haul, a joint team of @karimganjpolice & @BSF_India carried out a day long operation to seize 9.46 kgs of heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in secret chamber in a truck, in Karimganj late last night. Driver belonging to Patharkandi held.”

Meanwhile, the West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from Gorchuk Police station on October 10 apprehended a person for allegedly carrying heroin.

The person was identified as Amiruddin Ahmed, a resident of Baihata Chariali from whom, the police recovered 22 vials of heroin.

Besides this, the police also recovered a scooty bearing registration number AS25 U 4402.

''A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Amiruddin Ahmed of Baihata Chariali after 22 vials of heroin were seized from his possession. A scooty (AS25 U 4402) was also seized. Legal action has been initiated,'' the Guwahati Police tweeted.