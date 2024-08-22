The Assam police, on August 21 intercepted a vehicle and seized arms and weapons from one individual near Amsing, Jorabat.

The arrested individual has been identified as Anton H Thanghmirliana (31) of Byrnihat.

The Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) team from Satgaon PS intercepted a car, bearing registration number ML10D 1845.

From the arrested individual, the police seized 10 live cartridges marked as Shaktiman Express 70 mm, two Khukris with wooden handle, an axe without handle, one mobile phone, two bottles of liquor, grocery supplies like rice, soyabean, among other items.

Following the arrest, the police has initiated legal action and investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Guwahati Police arrested two individuals accused of running an extortion racket while falsely posing as members of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). The arrests, made public on Tuesday, came in the wake of a complaint lodged by the proprietor of The Tiles Gallery, a business located in the Tetelia area of Guwahati.