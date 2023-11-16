In the fight against drug trafficking, the Karbi Anglong Police on November 16 conducted a successful anti-drug operation, intercepting a vehicle and seizing 130 soap cases containing approximately 1.652 kg of suspected heroin.

The operation occurred when vigilant officers stopped a vehicle and, upon inspection, discovered a hidden chamber containing the illicit substance. Two individuals from a neighboring state were apprehended in connection with the drug haul.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to commend the efforts of the Assam Police, saying, "Good job Assam Police!