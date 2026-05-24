Assam Police seize banned Codeine syrup worth Rs 2.1 crore in Cachar, one held
Cachar Police intercepted a truck and seized banned Codeine Phosphate syrup worth about Rs 2.1 crore. The seizure comes amid the state's ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign against narcotics networks.
- Cachar Police acted on reliable inputs before stopping the truck
- Police recovered banned syrup consignment during the operation in Cachar district
- One person was arrested in connection with the seized contraband
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, said that a truck carrying banned Codeine Phosphate syrup worth around Rs 2.1 crore was intercepted by Cachar Police as part of the state’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.
Sharing the development on social media platform X, the chief minister said the operation was carried out based on “reliable inputs” received by the police.
According to Sarma, the truck was intercepted by the police team of Cachar district, leading to the seizure of the contraband syrup. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.
“Update on #AssamAgainstDrugs. Based on reliable inputs, a truck was intercepted by Cachar Police leading to the recovery of Rs 2.1 crore worth of banned Codeine Phosphate Syrup. One individual has been arrested. Our efforts to dismantle the drugs network will continue,” the chief minister posted on X.
The Assam government has intensified its crackdown on narcotics and illegal drug networks under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, with frequent seizures and arrests being reported from different parts of the state.
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