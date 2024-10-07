In a significant crackdown against drugs, Badarpur police in Karimganj conducted a raid, seizing banned drugs valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

During the operation, authorities arrested an individual identified as Diliyar Hussain Chowdhury, a resident of Katigara in Cachar district.

Key details of the seizure include- Around 10,000 Yaba tablets, a banned substance, were intercepted.

As per sources, the drugs were reportedly intended to be transported from Katigara to Badarpur.

The police carried out the seizure based on information from secret sources and managed to intercept the illegal consignment from a passenger vehicle at Badarpur Ghat.



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This successful operation reflects the ongoing efforts of law enforcement in Assam to combat the trafficking of illicit substances in the region.

In another incident, drugs worth over Rs 1.60 crore have been seized and five persons arrested in two separate operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation at a check-point near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station and recovered 117.52 grams of heroin concealed inside 10 soap cases in a vehicle going towards Arunachal Pradesh.

Police arrested three persons, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan and Biraj Mali, all from Arunachal Pradesh.



