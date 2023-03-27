Assam Police seize banned phensedyl cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1 crore in Gossaigaon
Assam Police on March 26 seized huge quantity of banned phensedyl cough syrup bottles in Gossaigaon.
Assam Police on March 26 seized huge quantitity of banned phensedyl cough syrup bottles in Gossaigaon.
As per sources, a team of Assam Police conducted a search operation after receiving specific inputs and found the banned cough syrup bottles hidden under huge sacks of onions in a truck that came from West Bengal. The vehicle was intercepted in Gossaigaon.
The value of the seized contraband items is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore in the international market.
Meanwhile, the police apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure. The arrested persons have been identified as Anek and Uday Pratap Singh.
Also read : Assam: Banned drugs worth Rs. 30 crore seized in Karimganj police's anti-drug operation
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