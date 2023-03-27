Assam Police on March 26 seized huge quantitity of banned phensedyl cough syrup bottles in Gossaigaon.

As per sources, a team of Assam Police conducted a search operation after receiving specific inputs and found the banned cough syrup bottles hidden under huge sacks of onions in a truck that came from West Bengal. The vehicle was intercepted in Gossaigaon.

The value of the seized contraband items is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure. The arrested persons have been identified as Anek and Uday Pratap Singh.

Also read : Assam: Banned drugs worth Rs. 30 crore seized in Karimganj police's anti-drug operation