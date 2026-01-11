Assam police seize brown sugar, arrest truck driver at Dima Hasao check post

Assam police intercepted a major drug consignment late on January 10, seizing over half a kilogram of brown sugar from a truck at a check post in Dima Hasao district.

The seizure was made around 10 pm at the Dittokchera check post under the Harangajao police station. Acting on routine checks, police stopped a truck travelling from the Barak Valley towards Nagaon and uncovered 50 soap boxes concealed inside a specially built secret compartment in the vehicle’s body.

On inspection, the boxes were found to contain 567.72 grams of brown sugar, a narcotic substance. One person was apprehended at the spot for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Apart from the contraband, police also seized the truck, a mobile handset and a sum of cash from the accused. Officials said the use of a hidden compartment indicated an organised attempt to transport drugs across districts.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and to identify possible links to a wider trafficking network.