In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Bajali police on Thursday apprehended three individuals, namely Habijul Islam from Dhumarpathar, Azijul Haque from Pakrimuri, and Suleiman Ali from Chilapatni. The operation, led by Anup Joyti Patiri, the official in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station, and Dharmendra Das, the in-charge of Pathsala out post, culminated in a successful raid at Kahara Chawk.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 680 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs. 80 lakhs in the black market, along with three mobile phones. Furthermore, the police seized a Tata Maximo vehicle with the registration number AS 15 AC 3362. The suspects are now in police custody and are being questioned regarding the matter.

The seizure of such a large amount of drugs has come as a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are expected to unravel more information about the drug smuggling racket.

In yet another remarkable crackdown on drugs trafficking, Sonitpur police on February 21 seized 575 kgs of suspected Cannabis near Assam-Arunachal border.

The seized consignment has been estimated to be worth crores in the international market.

Lauding the efforts of the police team, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "In a remarkable breakthrough in our sustained drive against drugs,

@SonitpurPolice has seized 575 kgs of suspected ganja (Cannabis) from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar PS, near Assam-Arunachal border. Well done @assampolice"

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The drugs were seized from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar police station, during a late night checking.

One person has been arrested in this regard and an investigation initiated to find linkages to the seizure.

Earlier, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles on February 19.

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.