Assam Police on November 22 seized a huge amount of Burmese Supari at Assam- Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

As many as 100 sacks of Burmese Supari were seized from a truck bearing registration number AS 11 JC 4450 that was intercepted near Assam- Mizoram border.

The truck was reportedly travelling from Mizoram to Assam.

Police have detained the truck driver Tusuf Ali and his partner Samidul Haque.

The cost of the seized Burmese Supari is estimated to be Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Earlier on November 5, A huge quantity of Burmese supari was seized at Khatkhati in the Karbi Anglong district

The estimated value of the seized supari would be around 25 lakhs.