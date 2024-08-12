The Assam Police seized a cache of weapons and explosives, including five hand grenades of Chinese origin at Bilasiguri-Batasipur village, under the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district, on the morning of August 12.

The operation led to the recovery of a range of deadly armaments, including five hand grenades of Chinese origin, five handmade grenades, a pistol, a revolver, and five detonators.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh shared the information via his official account on X (formerly Twitter). He shared details of the operation, emphasising the significance of the find in the region's ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security.

According to DGP Singh, the arms and ammunition are believed to have been buried during the active years of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), a militant group with a history of insurgency in Assam. The NDFB, formerly known as the Bodo Security Force (BdSF) and led by Ranjan Daimary, was originally established on October 3, 1986, and renamed on November 25, 1994.

The group has been under a ceasefire agreement with the Assam and Union Government since May 2005. This discovery of buried arms highlights the lingering challenges in fully disarming and neutralizing remnants of the insurgent group.