In a significant pursuit on Friday, law enforcement professionals seized two livestock animals, one commercial vehicle and arrested one in the very forefront of Dhubri town.

The police foiled the awful act of smuggling cattle heads while hiding inside the automobile containing cement sacks by pursuing the DI vehicle and stopped it in the Nuniapatty area of Ward No-10 under the Municipal area in Dhubri.

In the meantime, taking benefits the driver and the handyman of the automobile fled from the crime scene but the police were able to arrest one identified as Abdul Salam resident of the Bahadurtari area of Ward No-11 under the Municipal area in Dhubri.

Two cattle heads were found and confiscated by the police from an illegal smuggling operation, along with 100 sacks of cement carried in the vehicle with registration AS-17C-0755. The possessions were taken to the Dhubri Sadar police station.



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