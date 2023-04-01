Assam police on April 1 seized a cow-laden passenger bus in Jakhalabandha village of Nagaon district on April 1.

As per the police, the seizure was made after the police intercepted the bus bearing registration number AS 01 BC – 4442 and seized and rescued 30 cows.

However, the bus driver and handyman managed to escape from the spot after the bus was stopped by the police.

As per reports, the cows were heading towards Jorabat from Upper Assam.

It is worth mentioning that as cow smuggling continues unabated in the state, smugglers have been using new techniques to smuggle cows from the state to escape from the eyes of the authorities.

Earlier, the Hailakandi police seized 16 cows without a letter while they were grazing in Bilaipur village on the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

Police suspect that these cows were also being imported illegally from Myanmar. They also managed to arrest two pacharkaris, but it is not yet clear who is behind this newly formed cattle syndicate in Barak.

This comes after previous illegal activities such as coal, chemical fertilisers, and Burmese supari were uncovered in the area. The rise of this illegal Burmese cow syndicate has raised concerns among various party organisations in the Valley.



Also read : Illegal Burmese cow trade uncovered in Barak Valley: Police seize 16 cows, arrest two suspects