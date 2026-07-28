Assam Police seize contraband worth Rs 3.18 crore in Sribhumi, two held

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 commended the Sribhumi Police for two successful anti-drug operations that led to the seizure of 31,800 bottles of suspected contraband worth Rs 3.18 crore and the arrest of two accused.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the successful operations reflect the results of heightened vigilance across the state and stressed that every such interception weakens larger criminal networks involved in the illegal drug trade.

The operations form part of Assam Police's ongoing crackdown on narcotics and organised smuggling networks across the state.