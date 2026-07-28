Assam Police seize contraband worth Rs 3.18 crore in Sribhumi, two held
Assam Police carried out two anti-drug operations in Sribhumi, seizing 31,800 bottles of suspected contraband and arresting two accused. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the seizures reflected heightened vigilance and disrupted wider criminal networks.
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Story highlights
- Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Sribhumi Police after two successful anti-drug operations
- Police recovered 31,800 bottles of suspected contraband during the coordinated raids
- The seized consignment was valued at about Rs 3.18 crore, officials said
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 commended the Sribhumi Police for two successful anti-drug operations that led to the seizure of 31,800 bottles of suspected contraband worth Rs 3.18 crore and the arrest of two accused.
Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the successful operations reflect the results of heightened vigilance across the state and stressed that every such interception weakens larger criminal networks involved in the illegal drug trade.
The operations form part of Assam Police's ongoing crackdown on narcotics and organised smuggling networks across the state.
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