Police in Assam's Baksa district have seized cannabis weighing 7.118 kilograms during a raid. A police team led by senior police personnel Nilotpal Saikia today conducted raids at Anand Bazar where the seized the contraband.

One person has also been arrested on the spot for trading the cannabis. The arrested person has been identified as Dhiraj Kalita, hailing from Hatkhola village.

The accused, who is a broiler chicken dealer, had been secretly selling cannabis. The accused has in the meantime been taken into custody by the police team from Salbari police station.