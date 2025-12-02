Assam Police seize Rs 2.16 crore in drugs, arrest 3 in swift operations

Assam Police have seized drugs valued at Rs 2.16 crore and arrested three suspected peddlers in Sribhumi district, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The seized substances include 139.47 grams of heroin, estimated at Rs 27.94 lakh, and 376.62 kilograms of cannabis, valued at Rs 1.88 crore. The operation was carried out in two separate actions described as 'swift blockbusters' by the authorities, with legal proceedings already initiated against those apprehended.

Chief Minister Sarma announced the development on social media, where he stated, "In Assam, drug peddling ends at the hands of @assampolice. ALWAYS!" In addition, Sarma detailed the operation in another post, saying, "In 2 swift 'blockbusters', @sribhumipolice seized 139.47 gm of heroin (Rs 27.94 lakh), 376.62 kg of ganja (Rs 1.88 crore), 3 peddlers arrested."

The recent seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Assam authorities to combat drug trafficking in the region. Police officials have confirmed that all necessary legal procedures in relation to the seizure and arrests have commenced. Local law enforcement continues its operations aimed at addressing illegal drug activities in Sribhumi and surrounding areas.