Assam Police on October 19 apprehended an alleged drug peddler and recovered 12 grams of drugs from Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district in Assam.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Vikas Sonowal, a resident of Rupai Shantipur.

Apart from seizing drugs, the police also recovered a bike bearing registration number AS 23 X 4090 and two mobile phones from the drug peddler.

On October 18, another drug peddler with a large quantity of heroin was again caught in the police net at Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district.

In a raid conducted by the police at Bokajan Cement Factory, the police team seized 664.26 grams of heroin from a car bearing registration number AS 05 D 4641.

The car was coming towards Golaghat from Dimapur and was raided by the police and seized the heroin which was hidden in fifty soap boxes in the secret chamber of the vehicle.

Police have also arrested a smuggler named Sahabuddin from the Karimganj district along with the heroin.

According to police sources the market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 5 crore.