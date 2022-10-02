In yet another achievement, Assam police on October 2, seized a huge consignment of drugs and arrested two dealers in connection with it.

The drugs were brought from a neighboring Karbi Anglong to Sarupathar’s Panjaan Nagajori.

Three soap cases containing a total of 34.04 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and a motor bicycle were seized from the arrested persons identified as Marfot Ali and Mahammad Hazarot Ali.

According to the sources, police also opened fire at two drug smugglers but no injuries were reported.

It is worth mentioning that Sarupathar police also nabbed another dealer identified as Imrajul Hussain, a resident of the Samguri area, and seized a large number of drugs contained inside three soap cases.

As per sources, the drugs were brought from Dimapur.