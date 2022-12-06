Assam Police on December 5 seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck in the state's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Acting on a specific input, a team of police of the Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR 01C-1871.

Apart from seizing the drugs, Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

''The truck was coming from Tripura's side. During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400kg of Ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. The driver of the truck identified as Rubel Miya was apprehended,'' said a police official.

Besides this, on November 1, the Assam police had seized a huge amount of heroin worth 5 crore which was allegedly coming from Mizoram in a four-wheeler vehicle during a combined operation conducted by the Police Stations namely Ratabari, Patharkandi, and RK Nagar of Karimganj district.

Accordingly, Naka checking was initiated in several suspected link points that connect Karimganj to Mizoram. However, the seized vehicle somehow managed to cross the Naka.

Upon further trace and Pursuit, the Additional superintendent succeeded in intercepting the said vehicle (AS/11/EC/0399) near Ashimganj to Patharkandi Road which was suspected to carry Narcotics Substance.

However, the driver of the vehicle took advantage of the darkness and managed to flee away.

During the search of the vehicle in the presence of local witnesses, a total of 52 Soap Cases (total measuring weight of 676.31) containing suspected to be heroin were recovered from the Door chambers of the vehicle.

Also read: Assam Police seize drugs worth 5 crore in Karimganj district