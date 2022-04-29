On Friday, Jagiroad police apprehended three narcotics smugglers and recovered large quantities of illegal drugs in Assam.

During the operation, narcotic substances worth over Rs 5 crore were seized in foreign markets, according to the police, who said that the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence.

Basheer Khan and Altaf Khan, both from Manipur were identified as two of the three captured smugglers, and Jahirul, a Guwahati resident.

The police also took custody of two trucks with the registration numbers NL 01 K 9543 and NL 01 N 5480, as well as an auto van with the registration number AS 01 KC 5660.