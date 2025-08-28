Assam police seize drugs worth lakhs, four from Manipur arrested

Assam Police arrested four people following the recovery of 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets from a secret chamber inside a vehicle's fuel tank in Sribhumi district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said officers received information about a suspicious vehicle and set up checkpoints across the district. The Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS-01AQ-5747 was intercepted on the bypass road during routine checks.

"After a thorough search, we discovered a secret chamber inside the vehicle's fuel tank. We recovered 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets," Das told reporters. Forensic narcotics tests confirmed the substances were genuine.

The arrested individuals - L. Singson, T. Haokip, Letse Baite, and Doungal Haokip - are all residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur. Police said investigations are continuing.

The operation follows recent drug seizures across the northeastern region. On Wednesday, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered WY tablets weighing 2.202 kilograms worth approximately Rs 55.20 lakh from Senapati district during a search operation at Mao Gate.

The same day, a joint operation in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district led to the recovery of 247.65 grams of opium valued at Rs 1.25 lakh from Shitlangpui village. Two people were detained during that operation, conducted with the Excise and Narcotics Department, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Officials said the recovered contraband and detained individuals from the Mizoram operation have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Lawngtlai.