Assam Police seize drugs worth nearly Rs 13 crore, arrest six in Sribhumi and Cachar

Assam Police have seized narcotics worth nearly Rs 13 crore and arrested six persons in a major anti-drug operation carried out in Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

Sharing the development on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the coordinated operation by Sribhumi Police and Cachar Police led to the recovery of 49,800 Yaba tablets and 535 grams of heroin, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

Highlighting the state's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, the Chief Minister remarked, "This is business," they claimed. Assam Police replied, "Not in Assam." He added that those seeking legitimate livelihoods should opt for the government's welfare and employment schemes instead of engaging in drug peddling.

The six accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others linked to the drug trafficking network.

The latest operation is part of the Assam Government's intensified crackdown on narcotics under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign.