In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, Assam Police seized drugs valued at over Rs 11 crore across the state, striking a major blow to drug trafficking networks.

Operation Highlights:

Cachar District

Heroin Haul: Cachar Police seized 1.17 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 5.1 crore during a raid in Dighar Fulertol.

Ganja Seizure: Another operation in Dhanehari under Sonai Police Station led to the recovery of 73.97 kg of ganja worth Rs 38 lakh.



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Karbi Anglong District

Karbi Anglong Police intercepted a bus at Dillai Tiniali, which was coming from a neighbouring state, and seized 1.22 kg of suspected heroin valued at Rs 6 crore.

The Assam Police's swift and coordinated actions have dealt a significant blow to the drug trade in the region.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and intended destinations of the narcotics, with further arrests likely to follow.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on the drug menace in the state, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities.