Police in Assam’s Cachar district intercepted narcotics valued at Rs 1 crore during a special operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the Kalain police station. The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the seizure of 8,640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 2 kg of ganja from a vehicle en route to Aizawl from Guwahati.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed the arrest of Joylaldan Thanga, a 38-year-old resident of Aizawl, who was driving the intercepted vehicle. The contraband and the vehicle have been confiscated, and further investigation is underway.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation on social media, highlighting the state police's efforts in combating drug trafficking. “Drugs worth ₹1 crore recovered by @cacharpolice... Good job @assampolice,” he wrote in a post on X.

This recent success follows another major operation in December, where the Special Task Force, in collaboration with Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin in Silchar. A suspect, Sahil Ahmed Laskar, was apprehended during that raid while transporting the drugs on a motorcycle.