Assam Police on November 21 seized 15.38 grams of drugs worth Rs 10 lakh in the state's Hailakandi district.

The police conducted a raid and seized 47 empty containers containing drugs from a house in Tikar Basti of Rangauti under the Hailakandi Sadar police station.

Apart from seizing drugs, the police also apprehended three drug peddlers, identified as Dilhara Begum Laskar, Salma Begum Laskar, and Hifzur Rahman Laskar.



''The Hailakandi police have already arrested the three men and are interrogating them'', the police officer said.

In October this year, the state police had also seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari at the Jamira police patrol post along the Assam-Mizoram border in the Hailakandi district

Notably, 38 sacks of Burmese supari were seized from a truck bearing registration number NL-01-AC-1930 coming from Mizoram at a checkpoint following which the driver of the truck, Tahidur Sheikh, was arrested.

Police estimate the market value of the seized Burmese supari to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Earlier on October 25, Assam police seized around 300 sacks of Burmese pepper during a check by the Khatkhati Police in the Karbi Anglong district.

As per police, in a routine check by the Khatkhati police along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, the rice truck has been carrying Burmese pepper illegally in sacks.

Notably, around 300 sack of Burmese pepper was found in truck number RJ-19GC-3301 at the Khatkhati checkpoint during a raid by the Khatkhati police.

The suppliers tactfully tried to transport the rice from Dimapur to Guwahati by placing rice on top and pepper at the bottom.