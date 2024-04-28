A significant amount of drugs worth Rs 12 crore was seized in Khanapara in Guwahati. The drugs were brought from Tripura in a Wagonr. The vehicle was intercepted by police in Khanapara.

This interception marks a major success in the ongoing battle against illegal drugs. A vigilant team from the Special Task Force (STF) acted quickly and captured two key individuals involved in this illegal trade. The suspects, Jamal Ali and Salimuddin from Goraimari were found with around one and a half kilograms of heroin. This illicit substance was cleverly hidden inside a Wagonr vehicle with registration AS 01 FN 7633.

The operation was led by Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak. Their swift action and coordination led to the successful seizure of these drugs, preventing them from reaching their intended destination in Guwahati.