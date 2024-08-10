The Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF), during coordinated raids in the Karimganj and Cachar districts on August 9 arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in a drug syndicate operating across the state. Drugs worth over Rs 120 crore were seized.

The accused who have been identified as Noimul Haque, Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik, and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman, were apprehended following a tip-off that led to the police operations.

The raids uncovered a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics, including 3,50,000 Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin.

In Karimganj district, authorities found the drugs concealed within "secret chambers" of a 12-wheeler truck. The estimated market value of the seized contraband in this district alone is approximately Rs 115 crore, according to Assam Police Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta.

Simultaneously, another operation in the neighboring Cachar district led to the recovery of 18,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 5.5 crore. The seizure was made at Kathal Road in Silchar, further disrupting the drug network in the region.

The Assam Police's continued efforts to combat drug trafficking underscore the increasing challenges posed by syndicates operating within the state. The arrested individuals are expected to face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations continue to identify further links and dismantle the network.