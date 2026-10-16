Assam Police seized suspected narcotics worth around Rs 13 crore and arrested five people in two separate operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 16, asserting that the state police were not “playing games” in their crackdown on drug trafficking.

Sharing details of the operations on social media, Sarma said Guwahati Police seized 1.056 kg of suspected narcotics worth Rs 8 crore and arrested two people.

In a separate operation, Nagaon Police recovered 1.023 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore and arrested three more people.

Summing up the two operations, the chief minister highlighted the combined seizure of Rs 13 crore worth of drugs and the arrest of five people.

“Wrong place, wrong day, wrong state to be in business!” Sarma wrote, commending the police teams for their action against drug networks.

The seizures form part of the state's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle networks involved in the illegal narcotics trade.