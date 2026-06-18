Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 14.5 crore, seven arrested in major anti-narcotics crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed the state's commitment to its anti-drug campaign following a series of successful operations conducted by police in Sribhumi and Nagaon districts.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that teams of Assam Police seized narcotics valued at approximately Rs 14.5 crore during the operations.

A total of seven accused persons were apprehended in connection with the seizures.

Describing the campaign against narcotics as “absolute and unyielding,” the Chief Minister said the crackdown on drug trafficking networks would continue with full force across the state.

The operations form part of Assam Police's ongoing drive to curb the illegal drug trade and dismantle narcotics networks operating in the state.