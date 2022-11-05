Continuing its efforts to curb the drug menace, the Guwahati police in Assam’s Kamrup district seized a huge quantity of illicit Yaba tablets valued over Rs 15 crore on the outskirts of the city on November 5.

Notably, as per police, the contraband tablets were seized in the Sonapur area, around 20 km away from Guwahati city.

Based on the specific information, a police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

On the other hand, a person identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan hailing from the Thoubal district in Manipur has been arrested along with the seized items.

The police officials while speaking to the media said that the market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 15 crore.

On November 1, 2022, the Assam police seized a huge amount of heroin worth 5 crore which was allegedly coming from Mizoram in a four-wheeler vehicle during a combined operation conducted by the Police Stations namely Ratabari, Patharkandi, and RK Nagar of Karimganj district.

Accordingly, Naka checking was initiated in several suspected link points that connect Karimganj to Mizoram. However, the seized vehicle somehow managed to cross the Naka.

Upon further trace and Pursuit, the Additional superintendent succeeded in intercepting the said vehicle (AS/11/EC/0399) near Ashimganj to Patharkandi Road which was suspected to carry Narcotics Substance.

However, the driver of the vehicle took advantage of the darkness and managed to flee away.

The fleed accused who is the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Kayimuddin of Kabaribond village under Patharkandi police station.