Assam Police achieved a major breakthrough in anti-narcotics efforts today with two separate operations resulting in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 18 crore on May 2.

Cachar Police recovered 572 grams of heroin and apprehended one suspect, while Golaghat Police seized 3 kilograms of heroin and arrested four suspects.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police authorities. "Well done Team Assam! #AssamAgainstDrugs," CM Sarma wrote.