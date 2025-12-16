Assam police seize drugs worth Rs 2.95 crore, five held in twin operations

A major crackdown on narcotics has led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of drugs and contraband valued at Rs 2.95 crore in separate operations across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, underscoring the government’s intensified push against organised drug networks.

Sharing details on X, Sarma reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance stance, stating that the Assam Police “will uproot drugs from Assam... no matter where they hide,” and called the seizures a clear signal to traffickers operating in the region.

Karbi Anglong district saw the recovery of 8.225 kg of opium, estimated to be worth Rs 55 lakh. One alleged peddler was arrested during the operation, according to the Chief Minister.

Another set of coordinated actions unfolded in Cachar district, where police carried out two separate raids. Officers seized 388 grams of heroin along with 58,000 Burmese cigarettes, with the total value of the haul pegged at Rs 2.4 crore. Four suspected peddlers were taken into custody in connection with the seizures.

Highlighting the broader message behind the enforcement drive, Sarma said the operations sent “one message, loud and clear. #AssamAgainstDrugs,” as authorities continue efforts to dismantle supply chains and curb cross-border smuggling.