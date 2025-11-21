Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore in three operations

Assam Police intercepted narcotics valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore across three consecutive operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 21.

The back-to-back raids yielded substantial quantities of illegal substances, with officers seizing 255.641 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore in the first operation.

This was followed by the recovery of 1.985 kg of morphine valued at around Rs 1.9 crore, alongside 9.44 kg of opium worth Rs 47.5 lakh. One suspect was arrested during the operations.

"Try. Fail. Repeat," Sarma wrote on social media platform X, praising the police force's persistence. He described the Assam Police as "Assam's real-life Avengers" in his post celebrating the drug busts.

The seizures represent a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region. Assam has intensified its crackdown on narcotics in recent months, with police conducting targeted operations along major transit routes.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific locations of the raids or identified the arrested individual. The investigation continues as police work to trace the supply chain and identify other members of the trafficking network.