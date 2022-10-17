Assam Police on October 17 seized 90 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the case in the state's Bongaigaon.

The Sadar police in the district conducted a drive against drugs at Kharija Dalaigaon in the district.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Yusuf Ali who was apprehended with drugs.

Presently, based on Ali's confession, the police have intensified the operation and conducted various raids in Bongaigaon

''Acting on specific input from a person we conducted a raid at some places during which we successfully seized drugs. We are suspecting that the seized drugs are heroin,'' said a police official while speaking to the media.

During the raid, a young man named Lokman Ali left his bike and managed to run away from the spot.

The police are currently searching for the man.

On the same day, in another seizure, the state police also seized 750 grams of heroin hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The seizure was made during a joint operation of Guwahati police and Kamrup Police and three persons have also been apprehended in the connection with the case.

In a huge recovery, the Assam Police on October 16 also seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons in this connection.

While on October 15, the police also recovered 384.56 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district border Nagaland.