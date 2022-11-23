Assam Police on November 23 seized 400 grams of heroin which were kept in 30 soap boxes in the state's Silchar town.

As per reports, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime Branch, Kalyan Kumar Das intercepted a vehicle on the Trunk road in the city and upon searching, the drugs were seized.

The police also arrested two alleged traffickers identified as Shahid Mohammad Laskar and Shawhaz Hossain Majumdar, a resident of Madhurbandar in Silchar.

The arrested traffickers were carrying the drugs from the neighbouring state of Manipur.

As per the Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta, the market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 40 lakh.

In another such seizure, the state police on November 21 seized 15.38 grams of drugs worth Rs 10 lakh in the Hailakandi district of Assam.

The police conducted a raid and seized 47 empty containers containing drugs from a house in Tikar Basti of Rangauti under the Hailakandi Sadar police station.

Apart from seizing drugs, the police also apprehended three drug peddlers, identified as Dilhara Begum Laskar, Salma Begum Laskar, and Hifzur Rahman Laskar.



''The Hailakandi police have already arrested the three men and are interrogating them'', the police officer said.

In October this year, the state police had also seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari at the Jamira police patrol post along the Assam-Mizoram border in the Hailakandi district