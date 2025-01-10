The Assam police, on January 10 seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore and arrested three individuals in two anti-narcotics operations.

In one operation, the Cachar police and the Border Security Force (BSF) jointly arrested one person and seized 442gms of heroin worth Rs 3.1 crore.

The individual was tarveling from a neighbourung state.

The second operation was carried out by the Karbi Anglong police wherein, acting on specific intelligence, the personnel arrested two individuals.

The police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 9.11 kg opium along with 1.030 kg morphine valued at Rs 2 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the committment towards ensuring a drug-free state and lauded the Assam police for their endeavours against illegal smuggling and drug menace.

"We will continue our mission for a drugs-free Assam," he said.