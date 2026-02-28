Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore in two operations; three arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, February 27, said that Assam Police conducted two successful anti-drug operations in Paschim Boragaon and Patharkandi, recovering narcotics valued at approximately Rs 5.93 crore and arresting three persons.

According to the Chief Minister, the coordinated drives led to the seizure of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of cannabis. He reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking, asserting that offenders would find “nowhere to hide.”

“Two operations, one message: From highways to homes, nowhere to hide for drug traffickers,” Sarma posted on X.

He commended the efforts of the Assam Police, Guwahati Police and the Patharkandi police team for the successful operations, describing the action as part of the state’s sustained crackdown on narcotics. Further investigation is underway.

A day earlier, Assam Police had also seized a large quantity of suspected contraband drugs and illegal liquor from concealed compartments in vehicles during two separate operations.

In one such operation at Bagori, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 4 crore from a specially built secret chamber inside a vehicle. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Hidden compartments in cars won’t hide crime. Bagori - 80,000 Yaba tablets (Rs 4 cr) recovered from a secret chamber, two arrests,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.