Assam police seize drugs worth Rs 9.2 crore across two valleys, three arrested

Drugs valued at Rs 9.2 crore were seized in coordinated operations across two districts of Assam, leading to the arrest of three people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 30.

Two of the arrests were made in Chirang district’s Bijni area after police recovered banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.5 crore from the accused. Yaba—commonly referred to as “crazy medicine” in Thailand—is a highly addictive substance that contains a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, known to stimulate the central nervous system and cause serious health damage.

In a separate operation in Cachar district, police arrested another individual and seized 947 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4.7 crore. The contraband was recovered from 85 cases, according to officials.

Highlighting the statewide scope of the crackdown, the chief minister said, “Busted in Brahmaputra Valley, busted in Barak Valley too! Different valleys – same resolve.”

Police said all necessary legal procedures have been initiated, and investigations are ongoing to identify possible links to larger drug networks operating in the region.