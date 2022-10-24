Three fraudsters have fallen into the trap of the police with fake gold in the Nellie area of Assam’s Morigaon district.

Nellie police managed to seize the fake gold when the gang of fraudsters were about to sell-off the consigment to an unidentified person in Kerala.

The fake gold seized by the police weighs 1kg 875 grams. The gang of fraudsters tried to sell the fake gold to someone in Kerala for Rs 30 lakh.

Nellie police have arrested the three fraudsters, Taijul Islam, Ziarul Islam, and Jabir Ansari, along with fake gold.

Police have also seized three mobile phones from the fraudsters from Nagaon district. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and the investigation is underway.