Assam Police on August 16 seized 594 kg of Ganja in Karimganj district of the state, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The said ganja was kept in 58 pockets which were hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle.

''@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle, coming from a neighbouring state, at Churaibari check post and seized 58 packets of Ganja, weighing 594 kg, hidden in secret chamber of the vehicle. Great work @assampolice !, wrote Sarma on micro-blogging site X.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle, coming from a neighbouring state, at Churaibari check post and seized 58 packets of Ganja, weighting 594 kg, hidden in secret chamber of the vehicle.



Great work @assampolice!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/H9updQkNza — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2023

Earlier in this month, continuing with the crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the state, Assam Police recovered 125.57 grams of heroin at Dahotiachuk under the Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia Police carried out a search operation at a rented house in Dahotiachuk and recovered a huge amount of heroin and a total of three persons including two women have been arrested in connection with the raid.

The heroin was kept in ten boxes.

According to the police, the market value of the recovered heroin is Rs 25 lakh and the consignment of heroin was brought from Dimapur by train.

The search operation was carried out under the leadership of ASP Crime Moidul Islam and in charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, Parag Jyoti Budhagohai.